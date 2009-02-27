LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Actor Bruce Willis and his production company are being sued in Los Angeles for $4 million for breach of contract.

The lawsuit filed Friday alleges Willis Brother Films agreed on a contract with three companies to produce the feature film "Three Stories About Joan," which Willis was to star in and direct. The lawsuit alleges that on Sept. 29 Willis quit as director without notice in violation of the agreement.

Phone calls to Willis' publicist and attorney were not immediately returned. Henry Gradstein, attorney for the companies suing Willis, says the courts will resolve the matter. He had no further comment. The plaintiffs include Foresight Unlimited, Signature Entertainment Group and Three Stories Productions.