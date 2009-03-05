LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Bruce Willis has filed a countersuit against a team of movie producers who had earlier accused him of breach of contract for backing out of a film project.

In his complaint, filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court, the 53-year-old actor alleges that the producers of "Three Stories About Joan" have failed to demonstrate they had full funding for the project by an agreed-upon deadline.

Willis seeks $8.7 million in compensatory damages against some two dozen defendants.

The producers sued Willis last week for $4 million. They alleged he quit as director without notice, in violation of his contract.