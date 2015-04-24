Bruce Jenner has finally opened up about his much-discussed transition in an interview with Diane Sawyer. After much speculation, Jenner confirmed to the veteran journalist, “I am a woman.”

He continued, “I was always very confused with my gender identity.” Jenner, who started to get teary-eyed during the interview, told Sawyer that he believes he was given “the soul of a female.” Jenner said, “My brain is much more female, than it is male… For all intents and purposes I am a woman.”

The former athlete explained that he was finally telling his story because he didn’t want to “live a lie” anymore, and he believed his story could “change the world.”

As Gossip Cop previously reported, the former athlete has been transitioning from male to female. Over the past several weeks, ABC released teaser promo videos about his interview with Sawyer, but Jenner has never publicly discussed the rumors until Friday. In the emotional two-hour special, Sawyer highlighted Jenner’s childhood, his Olympic gold medal win, and his three divorces. She also interviewed some of Jenner’s children.

Throughout the past few months, there have been a lot of false rumors about Jenner and his transition. Gossip Cop exclusively busted two major claims about the former athlete’s journey. As Gossip Cop has said, Jenner’s new female name will NOT be “Belinda,” and his ex-wife Kris Jenner knew more than two decades ago that he was considering a gender transition.