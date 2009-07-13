It may have earned mixed reviews from critics , but Sacha Baron Cohen's Bruno opened bigger at the box office this weekend than his 2006 hit, Borat.

Bruno -- which features Cohen as a gay Austrian fashion designer -- earned $30.4 million. Borat, in which Cohen played a clueless foreigner, made slightly less, $26.5 million.

But the New York Times points out that, overall, Cohen's newest comedy opened up weaker as it was released in 2,756 theaters -- three times as many as Borat. In other words, Bruno had a per-theater average of $11,040, and Borat had $31,607. (It went on to gross $128.5 million domestically.)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs came in second place this weekend with $28.5 million, followed by Megan Fox's Transformers with $24 million.

Rounding out the top 5 was Johnny Depp's Public Enemies ($14.1 million) and The Proposal ($10.5 million).

Hayden Panettiere's new cheerleader flick, I Love You, Beth Cooper -- rated an "Us Bust" in the newest issue of Us Weekly -- came in No. 7 with just $5 million.

