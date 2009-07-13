Bruno Makes More Than Borat at Box Office
It may have earned mixed reviews from critics, but Sacha Baron Cohen's Bruno opened bigger at the box office this weekend than his 2006 hit, Borat.
Bruno -- which features Cohen as a gay Austrian fashion designer -- earned $30.4 million. Borat, in which Cohen played a clueless foreigner, made slightly less, $26.5 million.
But the New York Times points out that, overall, Cohen's newest comedy opened up weaker as it was released in 2,756 theaters -- three times as many as Borat. In other words, Bruno had a per-theater average of $11,040, and Borat had $31,607. (It went on to gross $128.5 million domestically.)
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs came in second place this weekend with $28.5 million, followed by Megan Fox's Transformers with $24 million.
Rounding out the top 5 was Johnny Depp's Public Enemies ($14.1 million) and The Proposal ($10.5 million).
Hayden Panettiere's new cheerleader flick, I Love You, Beth Cooper -- rated an "Us Bust" in the newest issue of Us Weekly -- came in No. 7 with just $5 million.
