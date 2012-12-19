Billboard -- Bruno Mars remains atop the Billboard Hot 100, as "Locked Out of Heaven" spends a second week at No. 1. The lead single from his sophomore album, "Unorthodox Jukebox," which bows at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 192,000 copies sold, according to Nielsen SoundScan, holds at No. 1 on the Digital Songs chart and takes over atop On-Demand Songs.

With a second week in charge of the Hot 100, Mars has spent multiple weeks at No. 1 with each of his four leaders. His first No. 1, B.o.B's "Nothin' on You," on which Mars guested, began a two-week reign the week of May 1, 2010. He followed with No. 1s as a lead with "Just the Way You Are" (four weeks, 2010) and follow-up "Grenade" (four weeks, 2011) prior to "Heaven." Mars becomes one of nine male soloists in the Hot 100's 54-year history to tally at least two weeks on top with each of his first four leaders. Usher holds the mark among men with a still-active streak of nine multiple-week No. 1s over his first nine trips to the top. George Michael and Elvis Presley each spent multiple weeks at the apex with their first six No. 1s apiece, while Lionel Richie has logged more than one week at No. 1 with each of his five leaders. In addition to Mars, Bryan Adams, Jay-Z, Nelly and Rod Stewart have all spent multiple frames atop the Hot 100 with each of their four No. 1s. Among all artists, Mariah Carey established the record by registering at least two weeks at the summit with each of her first 12 No. 1s. "Heaven" holds at No. 1 on the Hot 100 with top Streaming Gainer honors, as the song becomes Mars' first No. 1 on the On-Demand Songs chart (which launched earlier this year). The track bounds 5-1 on On-Demand Songs with a 34% gain to 1.2 million on-demand streams, according to Nielsen BDS. (It logged 1.39 million overall streams for the week.) "Heaven" spends a second week at No. 1 on Digital Songs with 222,000 downloads sold (up 13%) and bullets at No. 2 for a third week on Radio Songs with 135 million audience impressions (up 4%), according to BDS. "Heaven" wins a decisive victory over the Hot 100's runner-up song, Rihanna's "Diamonds," which had led the list for three weeks before being dethroned by "Heaven." Mars' track widens its lead over "Diamonds," as the former gains by 12% in overall chart points and the latter slides by 3%. "Diamonds," atop R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Songs for an 11th week, leads Radio Songs for a third week (139 million, up 4%). It dips 1-2 on On-Demand Songs after five frames on top (1.19 million, down 2%) and falls 2-4 on Digital Songs (121,000, down 15%) after leading the list the week of Dec. 1. Recent Billboard magazine cover act the Lumineers' "Ho Hey" continues climbing the Hot 100 in its 28th week, rising 4-3 with top Airplay Gainer kudos. The top title on the Rock Songs chart for a third consecutive week also ranks at No. 3 on all three Hot 100 component charts: Radio Songs (102 million, up 15%), On-Demand Songs (1.02 million, up 5%) and Digital Songs (131,000, down 1%). After reaching a peak of No. 2 three weeks ago, Ke$ha's "Die Young" drops 3-4 on the Hot 100 as, as previously reported, the track is decreasing in airplay due, in part, to its title following the shooting deaths of 20 children and six adults in Newtown, Conn., on Friday (Dec. 14). The song shows drop-offs in airplay (97 million, down 19%), sales (94,000, down 2%) and on-demand streaming (966,000, down 8%) (although it had begun declining on Radio Songs and Digital Songs before last week's tragedy). Still, the 19% loss marks the greatest percentage plunge among the top 40 titles on Radio Songs.

Maroon 5's former nine-week Hot 100 No. 1 "One More Night" holds at No. 5 on the Hot 100 and Flo Rida's "I Cry" is stationary at its No. 6 peak to date. Justin Bieber's "Beauty and a Beat," featuring Nicki Minaj, lifts 9-7, powered by gains on Digital Songs (8-7; 108,000, up 1%), Radio Songs (12-12; 62 million, up 8%) and On-Demand Songs (17-13; 696,000, up 1%). Phillip Phillips' "Home" retreats 7-8 on the Hot 100, followed by fun.'s former No. 3 hit "Some Nights" (8-9). Taylor Swift rounds out the top 10, as "I Knew You Were Trouble." surges 15-10 with the chart's top Digital Gainer award. The song stormed onto the Hot 100 at No. 3 eight weeks ago as a then-preview track to Swift's album "Red," arriving that week (Oct. 27) atop Digital Songs with 416,000 downloads sold. After descending 3-23-59-73-77, it began rebounding three weeks ago (47-32-15) after becoming the second pop radio single from the set, following the three-week Hot 100 No. 1 "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together." "Trouble" pushes 5-2 on Digital Songs (167,000, up 29%) and 27-15 on Radio Songs (51 million, up 32%). (It is not available to subscription streaming services and, thus, does not appear on On-Demand Songs.) Among highlights below the Hot 100's top 10, PSY's former seven-week No. 2 smash "Gangnam Style" passes 3 million in release-to-date sales , according to SoundScan (as it descends 11-18); Mariah Carey's 1994 holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" rises to No. 25 after re-entering last week at No. 29; Cassadee Pope, crowned champion last night (Dec. 18) of the third season of NBC's "The Voice," scores the top debut at No. 40 with her cover of Keith Urban's "Stupid Boy"; and Ellie Goulding's "Lights," the No. 1 Pop Songs title of 2012, spends a 52nd week on the Hot 100 (at No. 43), becoming just the 30th song in the Hot 100's history to log at least a year on the chart.

Check Billboard.com tomorrow (Dec. 20), when all rankings, including the Hot 100 and On-Demand Songs in their entirety and Digital Songs and Radio Songs, will be refreshed, as they are each Thursday. (Due to the holidays, the weekly Billboard 200 and Hot 100 top 10 recaps will post on Thursday Dec. 27 and Jan. 3, instead of on the Wednesdays of those weeks. All charts will refresh on Billboard.com at 6 p.m. ET on those two Thursdays).

