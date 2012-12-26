Billboard -- Bruno Mars remains atop the Billboard Hot 100, as "Locked Out of Heaven" spends a third week at No. 1. The song also crowns the Radio Songs chart for the first time. As it continues to lead Digital and On-Demand Songs, "Locked" becomes the first song to top all four tallies simultaneously, dating to the lattermost survey's March 24 launch.

Rappers Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, meanwhile, jump into the Hot 100's top 10 with their breakout single "Thrift Shop," featuring Wanz.

As "Heaven" earns the distinction of being the first title to rank atop the Hot 100, Radio Songs, Digital Songs and On-Demand Songs at the same time, it's the first track to crown the more established Hot 100, Radio Songs and Digital Songs charts simultaneously since Rihanna 's "We Found Love," featuring Calvin Harris, the week of Dec. 3, 2011. Maroon 5 's "Moves Like Jagger," featuring Christina Aguilera (two weeks), Adele 's "Rolling in the Deep" (three) and Katy Perry 's "E.T.," featuring Kanye West, also scored such a hat trick last year.

"Heaven" is the first song by a male soloist to lead the Hot 100, Radio Songs and Digital Songs simultaneously since Eminem 's "Love the Way You Lie," featuring Rihanna, the week of Aug. 28, 2010.

"Heaven" lifts 2-1 on Radio Songs with a 4% increase to 140 million all-format audience impressions (up 4%), according to BDS. The song is Mars' fourth Radio Songs No. 1, tying him with Sean Paul and T.I. for fifth-place among males in the chart's 22-year history. Among men, only Usher (seven), Ludacris, West (six each) and 50 Cent (five) boast more. Mariah Carey leads all acts with 11 Radio Songs No. 1s.

"Heaven" holds atop Digital Songs for a third week, registering a 2% gain to 226,000 downloads sold, according to Nielsen SoundScan. It tops On-Demand Songs for a second frame despite a 9% decrease to 1.09 million on-demand streams (and 1.29 million streams overall), according to BDS.

"Heaven" maintains its Hot 100 command over the chart's runner-up song, Rihanna's "Diamonds," which had led the list for three weeks before being dethroned by "Heaven," by essentially the same margin as last week, as each title gains by less than 1%.

"Diamonds," atop R&B/Hip-Hop Songs for a 12th week, dips 1-2 after three weeks atop Radio Songs (135 million, down 3%). It holds at No. 2 on On-Demand Songs, which it led for five frames (1.05 million, down 12%), and slips 4-5 on Digital Songs (although up 17% to 141,000) after ruling the ranking the week of Dec. 1. (Reflecting the bustling consumer activity leading up to Christmas Day, all titles but one in the Digital Songs top 30 this week increase in sales.)

Recent Billboard magazine cover act the Lumineers ' "Ho Hey" remains at No. 3 on the Hot 100 in its 29th week. The top title on the Rock Songs chart for a fourth consecutive week, and the new No. 1 on Adult Pop Songs, also ranks at No. 3 on Radio Songs (107 million, up 5%) and Digital Songs (149,000, up 14%), its sum pushing it past 2 million downloads sold to date. On On-Demand Songs, "Hey" retreats 3-4 (921,000, down 10%).

Taylor Swift 's "I Knew You Were Trouble." surges 10-4 with the Hot 100's top Digital Gainer award for a second week. The song burst onto the Hot 100 at No. 3 eight weeks ago as a then-preview track to her album "Red," arriving that week (Oct. 27) at No. 1 on Digital Songs (416,000). Now the second pop radio single from the set, "Trouble" holds at No. 2 on Digital Songs (221,000, up 33%) and bounds 15-11 on Radio Songs (64 million, up 26%). (It's not available to subscription streaming services and, thus, does not appear on On-Demand Songs.)

Justin Bieber 's "Beauty and a Beat," featuring Nicki Minaj, rises 7-5 on the Hot 100, powered by gains on Digital Songs (7-7; 119,000, up 10%), Radio Songs (12-9; 69 million, up 12%) and On-Demand Songs (13-10; 704,000, up 1%). The song becomes Bieber's third top five Hot 100 hit, following "Baby" (No. 5, 2010) and "Boyfriend" (No. 2, April). It's his second top 10 on Radio Songs, following prior single "As Long as You Love Me," featuring Big Sean (No. 2), and his third top 10 on On-Demand Songs, following "Boyfriend" and "Long," each of which reached No. 5.

Ke$ha 's No. 2-peaking "Die Young" backtracks 4-6 on the Hot 100, followed by Maroon 5 's former nine-week No. 1 "One More Night" (5-7); Flo Rida 's "I Cry" (6-8); and Phillip Phillips ' "Home" (8-9). With 110,000 (up 17%), "Home" passes 3 million downloads sold since its release.

Macklemore and Lewis' "Thrift Shop" is the Hot 100's sole new top 10 entry, surging 13-10. After the pair's independently-released album "The Heist" blasted onto the Billboard 200 at No. 2 the week of Oct. 27, the track climbs 4-3 on On-Demand Songs (1.02 million on-demand streams, down 1%), 8-6 on Digital Songs (140,000, up 37%) and 72-49 on Radio Songs (25 million, up 52%).

Among highlights below the Hot 100's top 10, Mariah Carey 's 1994 holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" rises to a new peak of No. 21 after re-entering at No. 29 two weeks ago. It claims top Airplay and Streaming Gainer honors, dashing 40-18 on Radio Songs (43 million, up 45%) and 39-21 on On-Demand Songs (527,000, up 19%); Kelly Clarkson collects her 15th top 40 Hot 100 hit, as "Catchy My Breath" jumps 49-30; and Cassadee Pope, crowned champion of the third season of NBC's "The Voice" (Dec. 18) nets the top debut at No. 60 with her cover of Faith Hill's 2002 hit "Cry."

Check Billboard.com later today (Dec. 27), when all rankings, including the Hot 100 and On-Demand Songs in their entirety and Digital Songs and Radio Songs, will be refreshed, as they are each Thursday. (Due to the holidays, the weekly Billboard 200 and Hot 100 top 10 recaps are posting today and Jan. 3, instead of on the Wednesdays of the two weeks. All charts will refresh on Billboard.com at 6 p.m. ET today and next Thursday).

