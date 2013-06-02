Bruno Mars is in mourning following the sudden death of his mom, Bernadette Hernandez, at age 55. Hernandez, a hula dancer and singer from the Philippines, died on Saturday, June 1, of a brain aneurysm, the Associated Press reports.

A publicist for Mars' label, Atlantic Records, told the AP that Hernandez passed away in Honolulu, Hawaii, at Queens Medical Center. No other information was given.

Per the AP, Mars' mother helped nurture her son's talent and interest in music when he was a little boy. In fact, he wrote a song, "I Love You Mom," about his parents' support of his career.

Earlier this year, he talked to Gulf News about their relationship, revealing that his favorite career moment was being able to pay her back for believing in him. "I always wanted to buy my mom a house, and that was the first thing I did with my first big check," he said.

"That was the most beautiful moment ever. I bought my mom a nice house in Hawaii, and that was before I got anything for myself," he continued. "I had to take care of mom."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Bruno Mars' Mom Dies of Brain Aneurysm at Age 55