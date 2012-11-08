The Summer of '69 won't compare to the spring of '13, because that's when Bryan Adams will become a father for the second time!

A rep for the 53-year-old rocker confirms to Us Weekly that "there's another baby on the way" for Adams and his girlfriend, Alicia Grimaldi. The couple are also parents to daughter Bunny Grimaldi-Adams, 18 months.

Adams joked about his girlfriend's pregnancy via Twitter the same day. "Alicia's either eaten too much chocolate cake or we're expecting another baby," he wrote. "I think it's a baby."

The "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You" singer will resume his U.S. tour on Dec. 10 in Tulsa, Okla. He will then take his show overseas, visiting Australia and New Zealand, in April 2013.

In addition to music, Adams is also an accomplished photographer. His latest works are documented in the book Exposed, which was released Oct. 31. "It really is a retrospective of the past 10 to 12 years of pictures I've done," he said in a recent CNN interview.

Adams -- who's shot everyone from Queen Elizabeth II to Lindsay Lohan -- joked that he makes his subjects feel more comfortable with the aid of whiskey. "I like being behind the camera much more than being in front of it, and I empathize a lot with people who have to be in front of the cameras a lot, because I've done it."

"I think in today's world, you have to be able to wear many hats," he added. "Especially with the internet and everything, you need to be able to have lots of different things going on. Music is just one part of my world, and so is photography now."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Bryan Adams' Girlfriend Alicia Grimaldi Pregnant With Second Child