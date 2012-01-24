Lil Wayne's rap mentor Bryan 'Baby' Williams is ready to gamble big on the Super Bowl next month: He's risking $5 million on hops that the New England Patriots winning the title.

The hip-hop mogul, also known as Birdman, is known for placing high-stakes bets on major sporting events and last year, he won $1 million after putting his faith in the Green Bay Packers beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in football's big game. Now he's upping the ante.

Williams has revealed he's backing the Patriots to take the crown against the New York Giants, via Twitter, revealing he's a big fan of Patriots running back Ben Jarvis Green-Ellis.

He writes, "I like New ENGLaNd. my nephew (friend Green-Ellis) play RB# 42. I’m Bet 5million 2 any n----."

Williams will learn if his bet has paid off when the game takes place on Feb. 5 in Indianapolis, Ind.

He isn't the only celeb betting big on NFL games, either. 50 Cent is $500,000 richer after cheering on the Giants to make it to the Super Bowl. His home team defeated the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, with a score of 20-17.