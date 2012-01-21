Bryce Dallas Howard can finally pass on her gorgeous red hair to a child who will appreciate it!

"The Help" actress welcomed a daughter into the world on Thursday, which her dad, famous movie producer/director Ron Howard, confirmed via Twitter Saturday evening.

"Beatrice Jean Howard-Gabel. Born Jan 19 2012 8lbs 6oz. Bryce & Baby B are spectacular. Daddy Seth & brother Theo are beaming ear to ear :-)" the proud grandpa, 57, tweeted.

"Beatrice's arrival is hugely exciting for our family Thanks for all the kind tweets folks," he added.

Beatrice Jean is the second child for the 30-year-old actress and her actor husband of five years, Seth Gabel. Their son Theo, 4, was born in February 2007.

When Theo was three-years-old, Howard opened up about dealing with postpartum depression after her son's birth on Gwyneth Paltrow's GOOP blog.

"I felt I was failing at breast feeding. My house was a mess. I believed I was a terrible dog owner. I was certain I was an awful actress," the actress revealed in 2010.

With the support of family and friends, Howard sought professional treatment. She also read Brooke Shields' Down Came the Rain, which she described as "a revelation."

"Do I wish I had never endured postpartum depression? Absolutely," wrote Howard. "I...feel deep gratitude for those who stood by me, for the lesson that we must never be afraid to ask for help."

