Bryce Dallas Howard and husband Seth Gabel welcomed their second child last week.

According to a tweet by Bryce's movie director dad Ron Howard, the actress gave birth to her first daughter on Thursday.

"Beatrice Jean Howard-Gabel Born Jan 19, 2012 8lbs. 6oz. Bryce & Baby B are spectacular Daddy Seth & brother Theo are beaming ear to ear :-) " Ron revealed on Sunday.

Ironically, the newborn hasn't been around a whole week yet but she already might have a job lined up.

"Ron, tell Bryce congratulations from our whole family," tweeted M. Night Shyamalan. "I'll be waiting to cast Beatrice in a few years!"

Bryce and Seth said "I do" on June 17, 2006. The couple welcomed their first child, Theodore Norman Howard-Gabel, on February 16, 2007.

