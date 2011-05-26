Bryce Dallas Howard is expanding her brood! A rep for the actress tells Us Weekly exclusively that she is pregnant with her second child.

Married to actor Seth Gabel ("Fringe," "United States of Tara") since 2006, the "Eclipse" star, 30, gave birth to their first son, Theo, in February 2007.

In a July 2010 essay for Gwyneth Paltrow's GOOP blog, Howard (daughter of director Ron Howard) detailed her struggle with postpartum depression after her son's birth.

"Before Theo was born, I had been in good humor about my 80-pound weight gain, but I was now mortified by it," the "The Help" actress wrote.

"I felt I was failing at breast feeding. My house was a mess. I believed I was a terrible dog owner. I was certain I was an awful actress."

With the support of family and friends, Howard sought professional treatment. She also read Brooke Shields' "Down Came the Rain," which she described as "a revelation."

"Do I wish I had never endured postpartum depression? Absolutely," wrote the Howard. "I...feel deep gratitude for those who stood by me, for the lesson that we must never be afraid to ask for help."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

See Carla Bruni's baby bump, plus more stars who are expecting

Baby bump watch: Selma Blair

Hollywood's many moms-to-be

MORE FROM US WEEKLY:

PHOTOS: Who else is expecting?

PHOTOS: Hollywood's most gorgeous redheads

PHOTOS: 'Twiight''s glammed up stars