By Kat Giantis

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds have spent the first days of 2011 hollering from the mountaintops that they "really are just friends" and the romance rumors are "ridiculous." But the pals-only protests, which began after they were snapped ringing in the New Year at Sandra's Austin, Texas, restaurant, haven't squelched speculation about the nature of their relationship.

First up is a dubious report from RadarOnline, which claims the "Proposal" co-stars are "very much dating" and have supposedly made a pair of "top-secret" trips to her bolt-hole in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

"She feels very comfortable having Ryan there with her," purports a source. "They have known each other for years and they have a built-in familiarity."

Sandra's rep denies any getaways have taken place.

Meanwhile, Pop Eater believes that Ryan's estranged missus, Scarlett Johansson, who had a friendly visit with Bullock at her restaurant just a few days before New Year's, is upset over the much-denied hookup chatter.

"Scarlett is a deeply private person, who during her entire marriage was only ever seen and photographed with her husband a handful of times," explains an insider. "Now, less than a month after they split that fool has gone and got himself photographed with [with Bullock] on New Year's Eve of all days. Of course she is devastated."

Pipes in another snitch, "Even if they are not a couple yet, this is very awkward for Scarlett. She, too, thinks of Sandy as a friend and hates the thought that Sandy is on Team Ryan after the breakup, that is, if she isn't already his girlfriend."

Scarlett, however, isn't staying home crying into a quart of Chunky Monkey over the marital meltdown. People mag spotted her chatting with buddy Kevin Connolly while attending a celebrity-stuffed birthday party for Jeremy Renner in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Bullock, for her part, has spent the last several days in New York with the main man in her life, ridiculously adorable 1-year-old son Louis.

