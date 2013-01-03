In the premiere episode of MTV's new reality series Buckwild, Cara returns home with some unsettling news for Katie: they've been served an eviction notice.

"You're being asked to leave the premises," Katie reads aloud. "If you do not leave, court-ordered actions may be initiated against you."

PHOTOS: Hot winter shows to watch in 2013

The West Virginia-based roommates were cited for multiple noise violations, improper property maintenance and, according to Katie, "f-cking neighbor complaints."

As their friends Shain and Joey mock their predicament and cause mayhem nearby, Katie grows increasingly frustrated. "I mean, I used to throw parties at my parents' house when they were out of town," she says. Though the police were often called, she explains, "They didn't evict my family."

Says Cara, "This is the stupidest thing I've ever had to endure. It really is."

PHOTOS: The best TV shows of 2012

Since the boys show no signs of sympathy, Cara and Katie's friend Shae decides to call them out. "They just got evicted and you guys could give two sh-ts!" she yells.

Buckwild premieres Thursday, Jan. 3, at 10 p.m. EST on MTV.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Buckwild Sneak Peek: Cara and Katie Get Evicted