PUNTARENAS, Costa Rica (AP) -- A Costa Rican judge will hold a trial on the claims by two photographers that bodyguards for Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen and NFL quarterback Tom Brady shot at them during the celebrity couple's 2009 wedding.

Judge Hernan Salazar issued the order for a trial for the bodyguards Friday after the parties failed to reach a settlement out of court.

The photographers' lawyer, Victor Herrera, says his clients refused a settlement offer of $200.

The two photographers allege that three bodyguards shot at them after they took pictures of the couple's wedding from a nearby property. They were not injured.

A trial date hasn't been set. Bundchen and Brady aren't involved in the case.