Jeffrey Donovan is ready to take a big step forward in his relationship with longtime girlfriend Michelle Woods.

Recently, the actor, 44, and his model love got engaged, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

PHOTOS: Stars show off their blingy engagement rings

E! News reports that Donovan and Woods have been together for several years, and that the duo are eyeing a summer wedding date.

In addition to starring in Burn Notice for nearly five years now, Donovan has appeared on the big screen in the Clint Eastwood-directed J. Edgar, as well as in 2008's The Changeling.

PHOTOS: Over-the-top celeb weddings

He also made his directorial debut on the program, directing a 2010 Burn Notice episode, as well as a prequel film starring Bruce Campbell.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Burn Notice's Jeffrey Donovan Engaged to Michelle Woods!