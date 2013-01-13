PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Mark Burnett says reality TV shows don't have to be mean to work.

The veteran producer of "Survivor" and "The Voice" is working on a new CBS show, "The Job," which premieres on CBS on Feb. 8. It depicts candidates applying for jobs at several companies, and takes viewers through the whole nerve-wracking experience.

Burnett, who is teaming with fellow producer Michael Davies on the project, said Saturday "The Job" is tense television where nobody is ripped down.

The first two episodes feature candidates applying for jobs at the Palm restaurant chain and Cosmopolitan magazine.