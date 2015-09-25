When Teresa Giudice has got that feeling, she's wants sexual healing.

The jailed reality star is looking to spice things up with between her and her husband Joe Giudice through the phone.

According to TMZ, Bravo is filming a special about Teresa's time in prison and viewers will hear phone conversations between the couple. During one conversation, Teresa apparently pleads with Joe to have phone sex with her, but her husband laughs it off. She apparently hears her fellow inmates involved in a little hanky panky, but she hasn't partaken.

The website said that Teresa "talks about creating a fantasy life behind bars." At some point in prison she even saw "Magic Mike." She says she pictured Joe's face on Channing Tatum's body.

The special airs Oct. 11.