Get well soon, Bandit! Burt Reynolds (who played Bo "Bandit" Darville in Smokey and the Bandit) has been hospitalized in Florida with symptoms of the flu, his representatives said Friday, Jan. 25. The 76-year-old star is currently being treated in intensive care.

According to TMZ, Reynolds had been suffering for several days prior to being admitted. He was moved to the ICU on Friday after doctors determined that he was "severely dehydrated." However, he now appears to be on the mend.

"He is doing better at this time," Reynolds' rep Erik Kritzer told CNN of the veteran actor. "We expect, as soon as he gets more fluids, he will be back in a regular room."

