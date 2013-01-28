ET Online

Burt Reynolds was still recuperating Monday in a Florida hospital after a bout with dehydration and severe flu symptoms, but his rep says the actor is improving and should be released soon.

The 76-year-old star, who was admitted to the ICU late last week, "is doing much better" and is expected to leave the hospital on Tuesday or Wednesday, his rep, Erik Kritzer, said in a statement to ET.

"He wants to thank all of you for your caring concern," Kritzer added.

The actor has suffered other bouts of ill health in recent years. In 2010, Reynolds underwent a quintuple heart bypass one year after entering rehab to end a reliance on a prescription drug habit acquired after back surgery.

