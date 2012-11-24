GENEVA (AP) — Swiss police say a bus carrying members of the Marcus Miller Band, an American jazz band, has overturned on a busy highway — killing the driver and injuring several musicians.

Police in the central canton (state) of Uri said the German-registered private bus tipped over Sunday as it drove into a bend and came to a rest on its side.

A police statement said the bus was carrying 13 people: two drivers and 11 members of the band, who were on their way from Monte Carlo to the Dutch town of Hengelo.

One of the drivers suffered fatal injuries. Several people were injured and taken to hospitals; police say none of them have life-threatening injuries.

The cause wasn't immediately clear. It appears no other vehicles were involved.