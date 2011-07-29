NEW YORK (AP) -- An extensive interview with former President George W. Bush about his memories of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks is the centerpiece of a documentary next month on the National Geographic Channel.

"George W. Bush: The 9/11 Interview" will debut on Aug. 28.

Bush said 9/11 will be a day on the calendar "like Pearl Harbor Day. For those of us who lived through it, it'll be a day we never forget."

The two-day interview by the National Geographic crew started the day after President Barack Obama announced the killing of 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden. Bush says the news made him "grateful."

He says: "I didn't feel any great sense of happiness or jubilation. I felt a sense of closure. And I felt a sense of gratitude that justice had been done."