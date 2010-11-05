NEW YORK (AP) -- The world will soon be hearing a lot from former President George W. Bush.

After relative silence since leaving office in 2009, Bush will be on the air throughout next week and beyond in promotion of his memoir, "Decision Points," which comes out Tuesday. Along with previously announced TV appearances with Matt Lauer and with Oprah Winfrey, Bush will speak with Jay Leno on the "Tonight" show, have radio interviews on the programs of conservative commentators Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity and make several TV appearances on the Fox News Channel, the hosts including Hannity, Bill O'Reilly and Greta Van Susteran.

The schedule was announced Saturday by spokesman David Drake of Crown Publishers, an imprint of Random House, Inc.

Bush will also meet with Candy Crowley on CNN and appear on "CBS Sunday Morning" with Jim Axelrod. Besides his taped interview with Lauer airing on NBC on Monday night, Bush will speak live with Lauer on the "Today" show on Wednesday morning. Among his print interviews: a cover story for the magazine of AARP, which represents millions of people 50 and older.

The 64-year-old former president will not be out there alone. His parents, former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush, also will appear on Winfrey's show. His wife, former first lady Laura Bush, will join him on "CBS This Morning." Jeb Bush, the former Florida governor, will be with his brother on CNN.

Bush's book tour was organized by Drake; the former president's literary representative, Washington attorney Robert Barnett; former White House press secretary Dana Perino; and Bush spokesman David Sherzer.