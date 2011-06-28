Christina Hendricks loves her curvy shape -- but that doesn't mean she always loves dressing it.

"I have to be careful about my proportions and keep it simple," the Mad Men star, 36, tells Lucky's August issue. "What works for me is structure and something that shows my waist."

The biggest problem, she says, is finding swimwear that flatters her figure. "It's really hard to find a bathing suit if you have breasts," she explains. "You either get smooshed down or there's no support. My husband [Geoffrey Arend] and I have sketched out designs."

Fortunately, dressing for red carpet events tends to be much easier for the famous redhead. "[I love] Vivienne Westwood for drama, L'Wren Scott for her perfect tailoring and body consciousness and Zac Posen for whimsy," Hendricks says. And if all else fails, "I try to remain calm and remind myself that this is a fun, lovely event."

