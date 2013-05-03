Things that go bump in the night! Busy Philipps had no qualms sharing her unusual pregnancy dreams with her more than 200,000 followers on Twitter on Tuesday, Apr. 30 -- even if they involve a certain guitar-strumming ladies' man.

"Insane pregnancy dreams have begun: Last night I dreamt I was hanging out with John Mayer and we BOTH were wearing ridiculous fedoras," she tweeted of her late-night dreams.

This isn't the first time the pregnant Cougar Town star, 33, has shared her thoughts via social media, however. Just last week, Philipps seemed to ponder aloud about her second daughter's name, toying with a few well-known celebrity monikers.

"The guys at the post office just suggested I name my baby Rihanna or Aaliyah," she tweeted on Thursday, Apr. 25. "So apparently, I'm giving birth to an R&B superstar." After a few beats, the mom-to-be added that she thought "RiRi Silverstein is kind of cute."

Another possible name? "Not a joke, in a hormone-induced haze, I actually DID try to sell my husband [Marc Silverstein] on naming the baby Oprah," she tweeted. "Because I love her so much."

Silverstein and Philipps are already parents to daughter Birdie, 4, who has even pitched in with her own name suggestions.

"My daughter wants us to name the baby Maeby!" she shared. "I obviously just think of arrested development!"

