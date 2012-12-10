Busy Philipps is going to have a busy 2013 -- because she's expecting her second child!

The Cougar Town actress, 33, announced the news via Twitter on Monday Dec. 10 with an unmistakable photo of a Clearblue pregnancy test stick reading "Pregnant." Quipped the bubbly blonde in the caption: "So this happened . . . " A rep for the star also confirms the pregnancy to Us Weekly.

The baby-to-be will join Birdie, Philipps' 4-year-old daughter with screenwriter husband Marc Silverstein, whom she wed in 2007.

Philipps is also godmother to Matilda Ledger, the 7-year-old daughter of Michelle Williams, her best friend and former Dawson's Creek costar.

The actress spoke to Us Weekly back in 2010 about giving birth for the first time -- sans painkillers!

"I had a baby with no pain medicine, mainly because most people I talked to didn't think I'd be able to do it," Phillips told Us. "So there!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Busy Philipps Is Pregnant With Second Child!