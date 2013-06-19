Busy Philipps looks ready to pop! The pregnant Cougar Town star showed off her pregnancy curves in a new Instagram picture on Tuesday, June 18. "When I was on the Terminator TV show, one of the actors thought my belly was fake," she wrote in the caption. "This bump may look even crazier."

That same day, the expectant actress was spotted wearing the same bump-hugging blue jersey dress while shopping for groceries in West Hollywood. "The woman at Whole Foods convinced me to buy some new miracle chocolate toothpaste," she told her Twitter followers. "Anyone know if it works?"

Philipps, 33, is expected to give birth to her second daughter any day now. She is already mom to daughter Birdie, 4, with screenwriter husband Marc Silverstein.

Compared to her first pregnancy in 2008, Philipps previously told Us Weekly, "I thought this would be like that one and be easy, but it's been completely different. I'm even losing my voice because I have acid reflux!It's so gross. Your body is just highjacked."

To prep Birdie to become a big sister, Philipps and Silverstein began including her in their unborn daughter's nursery prep. "We got a bassinet and she had us put it together in her room, and she puts her dolls to sleep in it every night," the actress said. "I think for right now it's okay, but we'll see what happens when the actual baby comes. I'm planning for that moment when she asks, 'When does she go back?'"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Busy Philipps Posts Picture of Huge Baby Bump, Says It Looks "Fake"