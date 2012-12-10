Entertainment Tonight.

Cougar Town star Busy Philipps, 33, just revealed that she's expecting baby number two with her husband, screenwriter Marc Silverstein.

"So this happened ..." she tweeted, along with a picture of a Clearblue pregnancy test reading positive.

Her rep later confirmed the happy news.

"I can confirm she is pregnant," Busy's rep, Carrie Byalick, told Life & Style.

The newest member of the family will join their daughter Birdie, 4, who the couple welcomed on August 13, 2008.

