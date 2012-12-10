Busy Philipps Pregnant With Second Child
Entertainment Tonight.
Cougar Town star Busy Philipps, 33, just revealed that she's expecting baby number two with her husband, screenwriter Marc Silverstein.
"So this happened ..." she tweeted, along with a picture of a Clearblue pregnancy test reading positive.
Related: Busy Philipps Talks 'Cougar Town'
Her rep later confirmed the happy news.
"I can confirm she is pregnant," Busy's rep, Carrie Byalick, told Life & Style.
Video: Busy Philipps Gets 'Mortified'
The newest member of the family will join their daughter Birdie, 4, who the couple welcomed on August 13, 2008.
Related stories on ETonline.com:Lea Michele: The Diva Rumors Aren't TrueTom Brady: My Daughter Will Be An Athlete