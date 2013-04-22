Busy Philipps' life is about to get even busier. Four months after the actress announced she's pregnant with her second child, Philipps revealed her baby's gender at the Case of You screening during the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City Apr. 21.

"We've known for a long time, but I just haven't had the occasion to tell. We're having another girl," she told Us Weekly. "We're really excited."

The Cougar Town actress and screenwriter hubby Marc Silverstein, who in 2007, are already parents to 4-year-old Birdie. "I thought this pregnancy would be like the first one and be easy, but it's been completely different. I'm even losing my voice because I have acid reflux!" Philipps laughed. "It's so gross. Your body is just highjacked. It's gross."

Luckily, the 33-year-old has a toddler who's more than willing to make mom's life easier. "She's incredibly helpful," Philipps said of Birdie. "She really understands when I say things like, 'Mom can't carry you right now because the baby in her tummy is pressing down on her bladder.' She understands what that means and she's cool with it."

Though Birdie is excited to become a big sister, "We'll see what happens when the actual baby comes," joked Philipps, who dressed her baby bump in a Hatch Collection jumpsuit. "I'm planning for that moment when she asks, 'When does she go back?'"

