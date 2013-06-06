Hello, baby! Although Busy Philipps' baby is currently enjoying life in the womb, a new ultrasound picture posted on June 5 gives a very clear picture of what her future daughter will look like.

"Ultrasounds are seriously crazy," the pregnant "Cougar Town star," 33, wrote, posting the photo to her Instagram page. In the clear black and white picture, the baby is seen sleeping, her lips puckered.

Philipps added of the detailed shot, "I totally get why Tom Cruise bought an ultrasound machine."

(During his ex wife Katie Holmes' pregnancy with Suri in 2005, the actor told Barbara Walters that he purchased his own ultrasound machine to catch glimpses of his daughter).

Philipps and her screenwriter husband Marc Silverstein already have one daughter, 4-year-old Birdie. The former "Dawson's Creek" star (and Michelle Williams' BFF) told Us Weekly in April that the family is "really excited" about the baby's imminent arrival.

