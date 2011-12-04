If you're in the market for a new home, Ryan Phillippe's bachelor pad digs could fit the bill.

The "Lincoln Lawyer" star has listed his five-bedroom, seven bathroom, 7,500 sq. ft. Hollywood Hills home for a cool $7.45 million. The price may seem big, but the sprawling home a lot to offer.

PHOTOS: Celebrity dream homes

Besides a home movie theater with a drop-down screen and a kitchen designed for a chef, there's also a huge inground pool with a furnished cabana and a massive fire pit that overlooks the stunning city.

This is the second time Phillippe has put his single-family home on the market.

PHOTOS: Ryan and other hot shirtless dads

Before living in Hollywood Hills, the actor, 37, lived in Brentwood, Calif. with his then-wife Reese Witherspoon and their two kids, Ava, 12, and Deacon, 8.

PHOTOS: Ava's cutest moments

Phillippe and Witherspoon, 35, separated in October 2006 and divorced in October 2007.

ALSO ON WONDERWALL:

Miranda, Uma and more sexy celebs

Bradley Cooper says Gosling should be sexiest man

Sexiest beach bodies on 2011