This week, the top stories for ET included the highly anticipated wedding of Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries, rumors that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith were separating, Taylor Armstrong being carried out of her husband's funeral, and the trailer for The Rum Diary, Johnny Depp's new film.

The biggest wedding of the year besides Prince William and Kate Middleton's nuptials had people calling Kim Kardashian's wedding "America's Royal Wedding" as the ceremony unfolded last weekend in Montecito, CA. Kim was walked down the aisle by her stepfather Bruce Jenner, towards the anxiously waiting Kris Humphries, decked out in an ivory tuxedo.

On Tuesday, In Touch Weekly reported that a source told the magazine that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith had decided to separate after 13 years of marriage. Shortly after this story leaked, the couple spoke out and told Entertainment Tonight in a joint statement that "Although we are reluctant to respond to these types of press reports, the rumors circulating about our relationship are completely false. We are still together, and our marriage is intact."

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Taylor Armstrong was carried away from her husband Russell Armstrong's memorial at Forest Lawn cemetery in Hollywood on Wednesday. She was carried out by a man in a red shirt, having been overcome by emotion. Russell Armstrong's death was ruled as a suicide.

The new trailer for Johnny Depp's next film The Rum Diary was released this week which shows Depp acting in another film based on a book by Hunter S. Thompson. Depp previously appeared in Terry Gilliam's adaptation of Thompson's Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas. The film opens on October 28, 2011.

