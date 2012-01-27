Entertainment Tonight.

This week's top stories in the entertainment world include Demi Moore's first ET interview, Dean McDermott's shock over Tori Spelling's crash, details regarding Demi's 911 call, Seal's grieving over split with Heidi Klum and Demi's treatment for exhaustion.

ET has footage of a 19-year-old Demi Moore as she celebrated a birthday with her General Hospital co-stars in 1982. What's more is that in the footage, there was some wild, tipsy behavior from the star in the interview.

On an episode of Tori & Dean, Dean McDermott received troubling news as her learned that wife Tori Spelling got into a car accident, one that the star claimed was caused by her being chased by paparazzi.

ET obtained the 911 call from Demi Moore's home that occurred earlier this week. A female is heard in the recording saying, "She smoked something. It's not marijuana, but similar to incense and she seems to be having convulsions of some sort."

A day after news of Seal and Heidi Klum splitting, the singer expressed his shock in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. "You go into these things with the greatest intentions when you say 'I do' and you say 'til death do us part,'" said Seal. "Those vows hold value."

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to Demi Moore's address on Monday night following a 911 call. Her rep told ET, "Because of the stresses in her life right now, Demi has chosen to seek professional assistance to treat her exhaustion and improve her overall health. She looks forward to getting well and is grateful for the support of her family and friends."

