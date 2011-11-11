This week's top stories in the entertainment world included Whitney Houston's return to the big screen, Kris Humphries shock at Kim Kardashian filing for divorce, Kim Kardashian going on the record about the divorce, Nick Jonas' new acting gig and Christina McLarty getting her honorary Victoria's Secret angel wings.

Singer Whitney Houston is preparing to hit the big screen with Jordin Sparks in the Motown-era musical drama Sparkle. This marks the first movie Houston has been in since 1996's The Preacher's Wife.

Kris Humphries' father, William Humphries, came out and said that Kim Kardashian's filing for divorce after only 72 days of marriage came as a shock as his son found out through the media. William told Life & Style, "How could someone do that? Kris was completely surprised. The news was already published before he found out!"

Facing the media for the first time since her filing for divorce from Kris Humphries, Kim Kardashian went to her blog in order to squash rumors of her short-lived marriage and even spoke to the Australian press about it. "When I landed I got all these emails about these different stories and I just think that's what hurts the most, it's just that people don't know the truth. They just make up what they want and run with it."

Nick Jonas nabbed a guest spot on ABC's Last Man Standing. The youngest Jonas brother will play Ryan, the jobless young man who bailed after fathering a child with Mike's (Tim Allen) daughter in the Christmas-themed episode.

ET's special correspondent Christina McLarty met up with Victoria's Secret model Lily Aldridge and a got a neat gift: her own angel wings! Lily has already donned the coveted accessory during the 2011 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which has already been taped and will air on Tuesday, November 29, only on CBS.

