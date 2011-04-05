Amanda Bynes has announced on Twitter that her dog, Angel, has died. "Sad day....Little Angel is in heaven now. RIP I love you," she wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bynes enlisted the help of fans to find her missing pooch.

Bynes posted a picture of the four-month-old puppy, named Angel, on her Twitter.com account on Tuesday and pleaded for assistance from her followers.

She writes, "Everyone: I have the worst news to tell you ... little angel got out of my house somehow and is LOST.

"If anyone finds her I BEG you to please contact me thru (sic) twitter, I will give a reward. She means the WORLD to me & I can't find her anywhere."

