NEW YORK (AP) — Amanda Bynes is due in court on allegations that she tossed a marijuana bong from the window of her 36th floor Manhattan apartment.

The 27-year-old actress is charged with reckless endangerment and attempted tampering with physical evidence. She's scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Bynes was arrested in May after building officials called police to complain she was rolling a joint and smoking pot in the lobby. Officers went to her apartment where they say they saw heavy smoke and a bong sitting on the kitchen counter. Prosecutors say she tossed the bong out the window in front of the officers.

Bynes rose to fame starring in Nickelodeon's "All That." She also starred in 2010's "Easy A." But she has been in the news more recently because of several scrapes with the law and bizarre public behavior.