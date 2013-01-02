The Hollywood Reporter -- This story first appeared in the Jan. 11, 2013, issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine.

When I was a teenager, I went to Cabo, and that's the first time I saw a dude blow a whistle and pour shots down people's throats.

I think I got a lot of my party antics from Cabo bars. We got there over the weekend, before New Year's, and stayed at El Ganzo, where Charlie Sheen was opening this bar, and Slash was there.

At like 1:15 a.m., I did a DJ set at club Mandala wearing my "Bring Out the Bottles" T-shirt, which is the new single I'm dropping. I played it twice, I ran out there and sprayed Champagne. It was crazy.

Then it was off to Cancun for New Year's.

