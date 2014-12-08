CaCee Cobb's baby-girl-to-be is already on track to being quite the fashionista!

Speaking to Wonderwall.com at Santa's Secret Workshop in Los Angeles, Jessica Simpson's expectant BFF said she's well prepared for a baby girl, largely because she's constantly around Jessica's girl, Maxwell, who is CaCee's goddaughter.

"I've picked up a lot when it comes to a girl because Maxwell is all girl," CaCee said. "The best thing is I get hand-me-downs. That's the one good thing about me having a girl and her having a girl. It's been fun."

CaCee and her husband Donald Faison already have one child together, 15-month-old son Rocco. Even he's getting ready for a sister ... in a way that only big brothers know how.

"Well, we bought this doll and told him it's his baby," she said. "He just stopped hitting it with a golf club the other day so we've made progress."

It's safe to say that CaCee wishes she had half as much energy as her son.

"My first pregnancy was just amazing. This is amazing is too, don't get me wrong, but this one is just sucking it out of me," she said. "There's an old wives' tale that says when you're having a girl she steals her mom's beauty. This one better come out looking like Gisele for the way I look right now. I have acne, my hair is a different texture, everything you can think of is going on in this pregnancy."