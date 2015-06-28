Caitlyn Jenner attended a NYC Pride event on Sunday, following the annual Gay Pride Parade. She was spotted at the Dream Hotel’s PH-D Rooftop Lounge for a party sponsored by Steele Luxury Travel. The high-end travel company even posted video of Jenner as she walked into the party.

Jenner was dressed all in white, despite the on-and-off rain in New York. Gossip Cop has yet to confirm whether or not Jenner attended the parade earlier. So far, we have not heard of any sightings of her at the parade, which was particularly festive this year after the Supreme Court lifted the ban on same-sex marriage, making it legal for gay and lesbian couples to wed in all 50 states.

We are told, however, that Jenner was cheered as she walked into the party and was “very gracious to anyone who came up to her.” Our source says she was “in very good spirits.” Jenner seemed a little bit embarrassed by the attention on her, Gossp Cop has learned, especially when other partygoers yelled “Caitlyn” repeated during her arrival.

Among other events scheduled for NYC Pride on Sunday is a party on Hudson River Park’s Pier 26, with Ariana Grande performing.