Caitlyn Jenner is ready to become a woman … in the legal sense.

The transgender star filed legal documents on Sept. 15 asking a judge to formally declare her a female, TMZ is reporting. In the documents, which were filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Caitlyn asks for an official name change as well as a gender change. Currently, in a legal sense, she's still known as Bruce Jenner.

The legal change, though, would likely have one drawback. She'll probably have to provide a lot of information to the court, and Caitlyn said she's afraid of providing the necessary information because of physical threats.

TMZ claims that Caitlyn's paperwork states that she's received a lot of support, but she's also received threats and she's scared that giving up personal information such as medical history could escalate the vitriol.

She's asking the judge to keep her records sealed.

The court filing comes amid a false report that claims Caitlyn has undergone gender reassignment surgery.