Move over Kim. Caitlyn Jenner is the one breaking the internet...or at least the record books.

Just over four hours after joining Twitter, Caitlyn Jenner became a Guiness World Record holder, owning the record for the fastest time it's ever taken a person to reach one million followers.

"Another Jenner world record, and at 65?" Caitlyn wrote on Twitter after learning the news. "Who'da thought! Humbled & honored to have reached 1M followers in 4 hrs. Thank you for your support."

Caitlyn's first tweets came at 12:17 pm EST and had 1 million followers by 4:20 pm. The number has continued to rise.

In her first tweet, Caitlyn posted a photo of her Vanity Fair cover. She immediately followed it up with a beautifully written message: "I'm so happy after such a long struggle to be living my true self. Welcome to the world Caitlyn. Can't wait for you to get to know her/me," she wrote.

Caitlyn is also using her Vanity Fair cover as her profile picture.

The previous owner of the "fastest to a million followers" record: President Obama.