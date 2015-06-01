Caitlyn Jenner sets record for fastest to reach one million followers
Move over Kim. Caitlyn Jenner is the one breaking the internet...or at least the record books.
Just over four hours after joining Twitter, Caitlyn Jenner became a Guiness World Record holder, owning the record for the fastest time it's ever taken a person to reach one million followers.
"Another Jenner world record, and at 65?" Caitlyn wrote on Twitter after learning the news. "Who'da thought! Humbled & honored to have reached 1M followers in 4 hrs. Thank you for your support."
Caitlyn's first tweets came at 12:17 pm EST and had 1 million followers by 4:20 pm. The number has continued to rise.
In her first tweet, Caitlyn posted a photo of her Vanity Fair cover. She immediately followed it up with a beautifully written message: "I'm so happy after such a long struggle to be living my true self. Welcome to the world Caitlyn. Can't wait for you to get to know her/me," she wrote.
Caitlyn is also using her Vanity Fair cover as her profile picture.
The previous owner of the "fastest to a million followers" record: President Obama.