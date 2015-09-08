Kendall Jenner might be out on her own, but she's still Caitlyn Jenner's "little girl."

The I Am Cait star shared an Instagram pic with her four million followers on Tuesday of her sweetly hugging her 19-year-old daughter.

"So great spending time with @KendallJenner!" Caitlyn, 65, wrote. "Love my little girl."

The 65-year-old former Olympian appears to be supporting Kendall, a high-fashion model, ahead of Mercedes-Benz New York Fashion Week that begins on Thursday. The Kardashian-Jenner clan is expected to show up to the Givenchy runway show, but, according to ET's source, Caitlyn isn't confirmed to attend any of the NYFW events.

Kendall also showed a little love towards her parents on Instagram this week when she shared a flashback photo of mom Kris Jenner and Caitlyn, who was previously recognized as Bruce Jenner, on a motorcycle. "YO. GOALS," Kendall captioned the image.

Caitlyn might not be as into fashion as the rest of the girls in the family. In June, Kendall's older sister, Kim Kardashian, chatted with ET about the reality star's interests.

"I told her she's a tomboy," Kim said of Caitlyn, "Because she really likes off-roading and doing all the things that she did before."