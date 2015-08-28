Caitlyn Jenner is set to be sued for $18.5 million for her role in February’s fatal car crash. The driver and four passengers riding in a Hummer struck during the accident plan to file a collective civil suit against the reality star. The plaintiffs are claiming Jenner’s negligence caused the crash.

As Gossip Cop reported at the time, Jenner, then known as Bruce, slammed into a Lexus while driving down Los Angeles’ Pacific Coast Highway. The Lexus then careened across the highway into oncoming traffic and was struck by the Hummer. The driver of the Lexus, Kim Howe, died on the scene.

The five Hummer occupants sued Howe’s estate for $18.5 million on Thursday, alleging that the deceased women was also negligent during the collision. Now, the group is filing an identical lawsuit against Jenner.

As Gossip Cop noted in June, Jenner was also recently sued by Jessica Steindorff, the driver of a Prius she also rear-ended during the multi-car accident. As we’ve also previously reported, Howe’s stepchildren have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the former Olympian. Jenner is fighting to get the claim dismissed, arguing that the suit has no merit because Howe’s allegedly estranged stepchildren barely had a relationship with her and were not dependent upon her financially.

Gossip Cop will have updates as these events continue to unfold.