Caitlyn Jenner still isn't out of the water when it pertains to her fatal car crash last February. In fact, jail time is not out of the question.

TMZ is reporting that the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has completed its investigation into the crash, and authorities concluded that she violated the vehicular manslaughter law. The case is being sent to the district attorney.

In a lengthy report, the Sheriff's Department concluded that Caitlyn, then living as Bruce Jenner, "set off a chain of events" that led to the death of another driver. The report says Caitlyn was at an unsafe speed, but she wasn't speeding. She was actually traveling under the speed limit but she was going too fast for road conditions, the report said.

The D.A. will now have to determine whether to believe the report that says traffic was either stopped or just starting to move when Caitlyn slammed into the Lexus in front of her.

"He should have either been going 0 [miles per hour] or just barely rolling," a source told the website referring to Caitlyn as her former self Bruce.

The case will be reviewed next week. If Caitlyn is convicted, she could spend up to a year in county jail.

In May, Caitlyn, still living as Bruce, was hit with a wrongful death lawsuit from the stepchildren of the woman who died in the crash.