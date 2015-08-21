Caitlyn Jenner is speaking out for the first time about Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's split.

In the latest promo for Jenner's hit reality series, I Am Cait, the former Olympian opens up about her stepdaughter's mental state following the couple's breakup.

"She's doing as well as she can do under the circumstances," Jenner reveals to her pal, Candis Cayne, before sitting down to a beachfront lunch. "It's obviously very tough on her."

PICS: Single Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Her Amazing Bikini Bod!

Jenner continues, "Obviously, Scott has a lot of issues, and she's trying to deal with them the best she can. She's got three kids with him."

After the release of compromising photos of Disick, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars broke up over the Fourth of July weekend, a source close to the couple told ET.

Prior to their split, Disick was photographed getting touchy-feely with his ex-girlfriend, Chloe Bartoli, in Monte Carlo. The 32-year-old has also struggled with substance abuse off-and-on for many years, and this past March, he entered a rehab facility in Costa Rica.

Despite the emotional separation, Jenner is confident that her stepdaughter will get through the tough times. "She'll be okay. Relationships aren't easy… At all," she shares.

Preach, Caitlyn!