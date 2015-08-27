Caitlyn Jenner is opening up about what she's looking for in a relationship.

In a new preview for Sunday's I Am Cait, Jenner shares with her friend Jennifer Finney Boylan what she'd like to happen when she starts dating.

WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner Goes Makeup-Free in Opening Scene of I Am Cait

"It would be very attractive to me to have a guy treat me like a woman," the 65-year-old former Olympian admits. When Boylan asks Jenner to elaborate, she adds, "Not make it this big trans thing or this or that. Just a normal relationship."

Offering up some advice to her friend, Boylan tells Jenner that she shouldn't turn to a man for validation. She also insists that Jenner is a "normal woman."

"It's a thing that women do. We look to men to give us self-worth," Boylan says. "I think now that you're in the sisterhood, you have gone through such trouble to become a woman. Don't be a stupid one. Be a smart one."

WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner Discovers the Need for Sports Bras

While she desires normal interaction with the opposite sex, Caitlyn still struggles with her orientation. In an earlier episode, the reality star was asked whether she's more attracted to men or women.

"I've only been with women," Caitlyn responded. "I have bigger things to worry about [right now] than an orgasm."

WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner Slams Kris 'Idiot' Humphries in Heartwarming Talk With Scott Disick

She added, "I don't know. I've never been with a guy."

Meanwhile, Jenner confronted his ex-wife Kris Jenner in an emotional episode of "I Am Cait."