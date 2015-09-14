Caitlyn Jenner has come all the way around on marriage equality.

In a new blog post titled, "What I've learned," which capstones the first season of her docuseries I Am Cait,the 65-year-old former Olympian admitted that, "While I'm far from perfect and will make some mistakes along the way, I've made it my life goal to help the wonderful people in this community," adding, "Trans rights are about 30 years behind gay rights (and look at the incredible progress we've made there!)."

"I want to help each of you understand something that I only recently embraced," she added, addressing her recent remarks about gay marriage on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Being different is okay - in fact, it's great! But I also understand it takes some getting used to."

"Like many people, there was a time when I didn't realize how important it is for gay couples to have the right to get married," she said. "But after hearing from my gay friends and learning more about the hardships they faced because of discrimination, it became clear to me that everyone should be able to marry the person they love."

"Because regardless of whether you are transgender or not, we all have stuff to deal with in our lives," she concluded. "I want you to believe in yourself and know that you can deal with it. You can be okay."

Earlier this month, Caitlyn addressed her evolving opinion about same sex marriage with Ellen.

"I have to admit that I remember 15 years ago, 20 years ago, whenever it was the whole gay marriage issue came up at first, I was not for it," she told the daytime host. "I mean, I like tradition and it's always been between a man and a woman, and I'm thinking I don't quite get it."

"But as time goes on, like a lot of people on this issue, I've really changed thinking here to, I don't ever want to stand in front of anybody's happiness," she continued. "That's not my job, OK. If that word 'marriage' is really, really that important to you, I can go with it."

After the interview, Ellen confessed on Howard Stern's Sirius XM radio show that she didn't fully understand where Caitlyn was coming from.

"I said, 'You're wanting people to understand and accept you. And you still have a judgment about gay people, and marriage,'" Ellen recalled. "I don't fully understand all of that, but I want her to be happy. Which is what I want for her, for me."

Candis Cayne, a frequent presence on I Am Cait, also discussed the evolution of Caitlyn's gay marriage comments with ET on Monday.

"She has come from a place didn't want to talk about her own gender for so many years," Candis said. "She will come to the understanding and ideas of our community."

Candis added, "She's discovering things along the way. She'll get there. She was telling Ellen that it took her a minute to get there."

