Is Caitlyn Jenner more attracted to men or women? The reality gets grilled by her girlfriends in the latest clip from her docuseries "I Am Cait."

"I want to hear what it's like to date as a trans woman in our community," Caitlyn's friend Candis Cayne asks during the girls' trip to Northern California in Sunday's upcoming episode.

When the women ask Caitlyn to answer first, the reality star emphasizes that she has "absolutely nothing" to share.

"I know for a fact you've said many times that you've only been attracted to women," Caitlyn's friend Chandi points out.

"I've only been with women," Caitlyn clarifies. "I have bigger things to worry about [right now] than an orgasm."

When the women vote by a show of hands, a visibly-stressed Caitlyn admits, "I don't know. I've never been with a guy."

I Am Cait airs Sundays at 8pm ET/PT on E!

