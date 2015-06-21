Caitlyn Jenner reportedly hosted a Father’s Day party on Sunday that was attended by all her children.

The festivities are said to have taken place at her Malibu mansion. According to TMZ, all of the Kardashian and Jenner children were there. That would include step-daughters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe, daughters Kendall, Kylie and Cassandra (Casey), stepson Rob, and sons Brandon, Burt and Brody.

It was believed to be one of the first times Jenner celebrated the holiday with the kids from all three of her ex-wives, Linda Thompson, Chrystie Crownover, and Kris Jenner. It’s not known if any of the women, however, were also there. It was also, of course, Jenner’s first Father’s Day as Caitlyn, and not Bruce.

As Gossip Cop reported earlier, Kendall, Kylie, and Khloe all paid tribute to Jenner on Instagram in honor of the special day. All three posted photos of Jenner as Bruce, with Kylie and Kendall opting to still acknowledge her transition. “My whole life this soul was my daddy and just because your appearance is different now doesn’t mean you were any less of a father to me my entire life,” Kendall wrote in her caption.

And Kylie included a quote from Jenner, after she told her earlier this year, “You can still call me dad, Kylie. No matter what I’m always going to be your father. That’s never going to change.” Gossip Cop reported earlier this month that Jenner was still allowing her children to call her “dad” for the time being. And, as noted last week, Kendall did a video interview about Jenner in which she used male pronouns. What do you think of Jenner hosting a Father’s Day party?

