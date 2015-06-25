Caitlyn Jenner was just slammed by a transgender veteran who is running for Congress.

RELATED: Caitlyn's Vanity Fair pics

Kristin Beck served as a Navy SEAL as Christopher Beck, and spent 20 years in the military, which included getting injured during a Taliban attack, leading to a Purple Heart. She transitioned two years ago, while working as a civilian at the Pentagon, and her story was featured on the CNN documentary “Lady Valor” last year. She’s now running as a Democrat to represent the 5th district in Maryland, though is not expected to have much of a chance at beating the 30-year incumbent that currently holds the position.

RELATED: Stars react to Cailtyn

Though Beck insists she doesn’t want to be the “transgender candidate,” and has a platform that focuses more on climate and the economy, she is not happy with Jenner currently being the most visible transgender face in the wake of her debut as a woman on the cover of Vanity Fair earlier this month (see photo above right). As Gossip Cop reported, Jenner posed in lingerie similar to what Playboy pin-ups used to wear, and was featured inside the magazine in a corset, as well as a number of glamorous dresses.

RELATED: Transgender people in pop culture

“Being on the cover like that — in her underwear — I just don’t really appreciate that image. That’s not what a hero should look like,” argues Beck in an interview with People. She explains, “Bruce Jenner was my hero in the ’70s. I think I still have one of his Wheaties boxes in my parents’ old house. And today, when I see Caitlyn Jenner, I’m rooting for her. I love the fact that there’s all this publicity and it’s making people ask a lot of questions. But I want them to ask the right questions.”

Beck points out that the suicide rate between transgender youth is around 50 percent, and says, “Can you imagine half of a whole population looking at suicide as the only alternative? These kids need to see a lot more than just a model on the cover, and surgeries and outer shells. We can save lives.”

“I just want Caitlyn Jenner to show the world the depth of who we are — more than the physical changes and all this junk,” says Beck. “I want it to be a bigger message because there’s too much ignorance out there and society’s just so mean.”